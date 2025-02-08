Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 74,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 119,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.76 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

