Archer Investment Corp Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $28.75 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

