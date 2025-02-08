Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.28 and last traded at $38.11. Approximately 331,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,932,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARMK. StockNews.com downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aramark from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Aramark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARMK

Aramark Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,570,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,427,000 after acquiring an additional 441,711 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 259,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 35,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,363,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,028,000 after acquiring an additional 45,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,732,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,839 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.