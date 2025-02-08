AptarGroup Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Annual 2024 Results

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR), a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing, and protection technologies, recently announced robust fourth quarter and annual financial results for 2024. The company attributed its success to solid operational performance marked by improvements in both top and bottom lines. The results saw a sales growth in pharma solutions, increased demand for closures technologies, and overall productivity gains across the organization.

In the fourth quarter, Aptar reported a 1% increase in sales, reaching $848 million compared to $838 million in the prior year. Core sales also increased by 2%, driven by performance in the pharma, beauty, and closures segments. Net income for the quarter surged by 62% to $101 million, showing a significant improvement from the previous year. Notably, adjusted earnings per share rose by 27% to $1.52, reflecting the company’s strong performance.

Stephan B. Tanda, President and CEO of Aptar, stated, “Aptar achieved another strong quarter and year, delivering back-to-back years of double-digit earnings per share growth.” He highlighted the company’s performance in the pharma franchise, which experienced an 8% sales growth, and the closures segment, which delivered a solid performance with a 5% sales increase in the fourth quarter. The beauty segment also demonstrated improved margins despite challenges in top-line growth.

For the full year 2024, Aptar reported a 3% increase in both reported and core sales, amounting to $3.6 billion. The company saw a 32% growth in net income, reaching $375 million for the year. Additionally, Aptar’s net cash provided by operations increased by 12%, with free cash flow rising by 40%.

Looking ahead to 2025, Tanda expressed confidence in another strong year for Aptar, expecting pharma to continue driving growth. The company anticipates solid earnings growth and value creation for shareholders, despite expected negative impacts from foreign currencies and a higher effective tax rate in the first quarter.

Aptar recently authorized the repurchase of $500 million of its common shares and approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share. During the fourth quarter, the company repurchased 218 thousand shares for approximately $37 million.

Aptar will host a conference call on February 7, 2025, to discuss its fourth quarter and annual results for 2024. Interested parties can access a live webcast on the Investor Relations website.

AptarGroup, Inc. continues to remain focused on innovative solutions for pharmaceutical, beauty, food, and beverage markets, serving millions of consumers globally. The company, headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois, employs over 13,000 individuals across 20 countries.

This article is based on the recent 8-K SEC filing by AptarGroup, Inc. For more details, visit Aptar’s official website at www.aptar.com.

