Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Trading Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.02. 12,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 157,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Applied Energetics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $217.71 million, a P/E ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.

Applied Energetics Company Profile

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems.

