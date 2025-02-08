Applied Digital Corporation Streamlines Leadership Team, Announces Management Changes

On January 31, 2025, Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) revealed plans for executive changes aimed at bolstering the efficiency of its organizational structure and fortifying its senior management team as it charts a course to play a leading role in the development of next-generation data centers.

The company announced the recruitment of a new Chief Operating Officer to lead the execution of its strategic objectives and manage day-to-day operations, alongside appointing a General Counsel to enhance its internal capabilities. As part of these strategic maneuvers, David Rench, the Chief Administrative Officer, will transition to a consulting role, effective January 31, 2025.

Applied Digital Corporation will dissolve the Chief Administrative Officer position and redistribute Rench’s responsibilities across other members of its leadership team. A transition agreement is in the works with Rench, who will continue serving the company in a consulting capacity. The company expressed gratitude for Rench’s contributions during his tenures as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer.

In addition, Michael Maniscalco, the Chief Technology Officer, has tendered his resignation, effective January 31, 2025, to explore new opportunities. Maniscalco played a critical role in shaping the company’s technology platform, and the company acknowledged his contributions. Applied Digital Corporation will initiate a search for a new Chief Technology Officer to further fortify its leadership in offering cutting-edge data center solutions and GPU cloud services.

Maniscalco’s resignation did not stem from any disputes with the company regarding its operations, policies, or practices. The company intends to finalize a separation agreement with Maniscalco, the terms of which will be disclosed in a subsequent amendment to the Form 8-K filing.

Alongside these changes, the company will continue its commitment to enhancing its leadership team to drive innovation and strategic growth. Saidal L. Mohmand, Chief Financial Officer, signed off on the report on February 6, 2025.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

