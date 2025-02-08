Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 482 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,632,199,000 after purchasing an additional 132,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,162,000 after acquiring an additional 51,131 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Roper Technologies by 87.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,977,000 after purchasing an additional 345,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at $767,936.07. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.30.

ROP opened at $572.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $584.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

