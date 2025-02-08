Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $230.43 and last traded at $231.57. Approximately 9,151,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 56,898,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.47.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Apple from $253.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.52.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.26 and a 200-day moving average of $231.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,946.53. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $3,331,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.0% in the second quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,342,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $282,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 147,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

