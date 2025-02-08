Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 836 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.24 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.47 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average of $96.39.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

