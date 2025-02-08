Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,415 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $1,682,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Blackstone from $192.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

NYSE:BX opened at $170.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.28. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.82 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.77%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

