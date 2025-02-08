Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 144.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,477 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $90,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $552.20 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $450.99 and a twelve month high of $561.66. The company has a market capitalization of $500.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $549.83 and a 200 day moving average of $531.09.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

