Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,411 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $180.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.77 and its 200 day moving average is $177.39. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $156.16 and a 52-week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

