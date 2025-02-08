Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 573.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,958 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $247.71 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $208.65 and a one year high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

