Apollon Financial LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Apollon Financial LLC cut its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 1.6% of Apollon Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $269.41 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.15.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.