Apollon Financial LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Apollon Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,423,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,857,000 after acquiring an additional 125,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,156,000 after purchasing an additional 263,065 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,079,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 123,161 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,272,000 after buying an additional 3,554,112 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

