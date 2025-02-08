Apollon Financial LLC Purchases 931 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Apollon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 96,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.15 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.83 and a 200 day moving average of $117.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.