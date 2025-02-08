Apollon Financial LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Apollon Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000. Apollon Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,139,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,361,000 after buying an additional 950,535 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,608,000 after purchasing an additional 274,237 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,699,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,096,000 after buying an additional 271,468 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 357,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 246,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,233,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,407,000 after acquiring an additional 195,514 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

PFFD opened at $19.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.