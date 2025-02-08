Apollon Financial LLC Boosts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Apollon Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 150.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,391 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Apollon Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,517,000 after buying an additional 286,468 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,251,000 after acquiring an additional 66,958 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,907 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $106.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.76 and a 200-day moving average of $107.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

