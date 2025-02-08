Apollon Financial LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Apollon Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

AGG opened at $97.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.85. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.