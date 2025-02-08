Apollon Financial LLC Acquires 4,119 Shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Apollon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC owned about 3.11% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 55,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:NUAG opened at $20.74 on Friday. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07.

The Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US broad-market investment-grade bond index, overweighting market segments with higher yield potential while maintaining the overall risk and credit profile of the broad market.

