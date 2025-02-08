Apollon Financial LLC Acquires 39,317 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Apollon Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 329.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,317 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JAAA. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

