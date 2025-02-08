Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.07 and traded as high as C$4.85. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$4.82, with a volume of 98,386 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Andrew Peller from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$174.09 million, a P/E ratio of -70.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Andrew Peller Ltd is a wine producing company. It is engaged in the production and marketing of wine and spirit products in Canada. Some of the company’s brands are Peller Estates, Trius Winery, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Calona Vineyards and many more. The Company owns and operates over 100 well-positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store.

