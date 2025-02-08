Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 779966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Americas Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$208.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 45.63% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. On average, analysts expect that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

