American Capital Advisory LLC Purchases 77 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $522.92 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $539.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

