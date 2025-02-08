American Capital Advisory LLC Has $7.24 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 4.0% of American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. American Capital Advisory LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 2,882,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,529 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,644,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,403,000 after buying an additional 1,419,377 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,802,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after buying an additional 925,195 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,484,000 after buying an additional 766,766 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,434,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 5.4 %

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

