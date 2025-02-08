American Capital Advisory LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

American Capital Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average of $59.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $54.86 and a one year high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

