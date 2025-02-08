American Capital Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 196.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,326 shares during the quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $879,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,283,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 87,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

