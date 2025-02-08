Altria Group, Inc. Issues $500 Million 4.875% Notes Due 2028 and $500 Million 5.625% Notes Due 2035

On February 6, 2025, Altria Group, Inc. announced in an 8-K filing the issuance of $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.875% Notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes”) and $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.625% Notes due 2035 (the “2035 Notes”). These Notes were issued under an Indenture dated November 4, 2008, involving the Company, its wholly-owned subsidiary Philip Morris USA Inc., and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas as trustee.

Get alerts:

The Notes, which are the Company’s senior unsecured obligations, are guaranteed by PM USA and rank equally in right of payment with all of the Company’s current and future senior unsecured indebtedness. Similarly, PM USA’s guarantees rank equally in right of payment with all of its existing and future senior unsecured indebtedness.

The issuance of these Notes was made possible through a Terms Agreement signed on February 4, 2025, by Altria Group, Inc., PM USA, and several underwriters. Interest on the 2028 Notes will be payable semiannually on February 4 and August 4 of each year starting from August 4, 2025, while interest on the 2035 Notes will be payable semiannually on February 6 and August 6 of each year, commencing August 6, 2025.

The 2028 Notes are set to mature on February 4, 2028, whereas the 2035 Notes will mature on February 6, 2035. Altria Group, Inc. filed a Prospectus dated October 26, 2023, and a Prospectus Supplement dated February 4, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission in relation to the public offering of these Notes.

The Company also provided details of the Underwriting Agreement, Terms Agreement, and Guarantee Agreements in the filing. More information can be found in the agreements incorporated by reference in the report.

Altria Group, Inc. included several exhibits with the filing, including the Underwriting Agreement, Terms Agreement, Indenture, Guarantee Agreements, and forms of both 4.875% Notes due 2028 and 5.625% Notes due 2035.

This report was signed on behalf of Altria Group, Inc. by W. Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr., Vice President, Corporate Secretary, and Associate General Counsel on February 6, 2025.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Altria Group’s 8K filing here.

About Altria Group

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More