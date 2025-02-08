Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,211 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,191,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,537,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 613,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,511.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 105,334 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $194.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.10. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $173.01 and a 12 month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

