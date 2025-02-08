Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $994,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 884,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,056,000 after acquiring an additional 100,376 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

