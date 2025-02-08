Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $994,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 884,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,056,000 after acquiring an additional 100,376 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.