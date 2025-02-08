Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $282,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

