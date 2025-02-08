AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18, Zacks reports. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 9.46%.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AB shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Stories

