AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18, Zacks reports. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 9.46%.
AllianceBernstein Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AB opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99.
AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.80%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AllianceBernstein Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
