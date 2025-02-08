Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 61.60 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 61.40 ($0.76), with a volume of 519622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.20 ($0.76).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Alliance Pharma to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 7,000 ($86.84) to GBX 6,250 ($77.53) in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £332.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,025.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

