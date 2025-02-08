Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 61.60 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 61.40 ($0.76), with a volume of 519622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.20 ($0.76).
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Alliance Pharma to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 7,000 ($86.84) to GBX 6,250 ($77.53) in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.
Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.
