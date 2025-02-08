Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells $1,059,562.50 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Rolph sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $1,059,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,620,092.87. This represents a 9.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Timothy Rolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Timothy Rolph sold 31,250 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,742,812.50.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Timothy Rolph sold 4,818 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $148,924.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.21. The company had a trading volume of 851,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,880. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.15). Equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKRO. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 54.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,896,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,029 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,077,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,053,000 after purchasing an additional 201,225 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,919,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,829,000 after purchasing an additional 487,450 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,392,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 4,022.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 597,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 583,486 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

