Airline Stocks To Follow Now – February 05th

American Airlines Group, TransDigm Group, RTX, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of ownership in companies that operate commercial airlines. These stocks represent a way for investors to buy into the airline industry and potentially profit from the performance of specific airlines or the industry as a whole. The value of airline stocks can be influenced by factors such as fuel prices, passenger demand, competition, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,096,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,497,572. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35.

TransDigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $23.64 on Wednesday, hitting $1,284.02. 108,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,368. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $1,100.86 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,291.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,314.15.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $128.84. 976,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,555,244. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX has a twelve month low of $88.90 and a twelve month high of $132.43. The company has a market cap of $171.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $68.75. 1,802,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,281,500. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.41. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.23. 1,020,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,502,161. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.48.

