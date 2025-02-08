Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

AMTX opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $81.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aemetis will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Aemetis by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Aemetis by 274.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,816 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Aemetis during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

