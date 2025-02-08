Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 11,913 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,913 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.59 and a twelve month high of $80.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

