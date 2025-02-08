Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases New Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 73.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 115.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 35.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CRS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of CRS stock opened at $187.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

