Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $3,023,680.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,582 shares in the company, valued at $19,779,302.12. This represents a 13.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $60,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,820 shares in the company, valued at $828,027.80. This represents a 6.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,063 shares of company stock worth $5,573,941. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $174.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.25. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $180.26.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

