Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $6.05 Million Investment in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,000. Entergy accounts for 1.0% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 423.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut shares of Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.81.

Entergy Trading Down 0.5 %

Entergy stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.46.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 58.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 8,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $616,090.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,444.48. The trade was a 67.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,210.88. This trade represents a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

