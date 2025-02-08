Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $10.54 Million Investment in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 141,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,542,000. BellRing Brands comprises about 1.7% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BellRing Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

BRBR opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.38. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.87.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

