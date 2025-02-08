Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires Shares of 12,677 Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,677 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,876 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

AIQ stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.39. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $41.58.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

