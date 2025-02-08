Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,165,000.

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $189.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $145.90 and a 12 month high of $195.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.93.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

