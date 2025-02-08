Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%.
Advanced Info Service Public Stock Down 7.5 %
AVIFY opened at $8.65 on Friday. Advanced Info Service Public has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.33.
Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile
