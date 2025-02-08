Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Down 7.5 %

AVIFY opened at $8.65 on Friday. Advanced Info Service Public has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.33.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

