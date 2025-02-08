Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,687.82 ($33.34) and traded as high as GBX 2,789 ($34.60). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 2,779 ($34.47), with a volume of 481,909 shares changing hands.

Admiral Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,646.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,688.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.95. The firm has a market cap of £8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,115.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.18.

Insider Activity

In other Admiral Group news, insider Justine Roberts acquired 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,650 ($32.87) per share, for a total transaction of £27,666 ($34,320.80). Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc is an established financial services provider offering motor, household, travel and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products, trading in five countries, namely the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the US. Founded in 1993, Admiral has grown to become an established multinational and multi-product insurer and is proud to be Wales’ only FTSE 100 Company.

