Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Accor SA (EPA:AC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €41.70 ($42.99) and traded as high as €49.43 ($50.96). Accor shares last traded at €49.27 ($50.79), with a volume of 401,375 shares trading hands.
Accor Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of €47.08 and a 200 day moving average of €41.77.
Accor Company Profile
Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Accor
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.