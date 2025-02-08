abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 222.08 ($2.75) and traded as high as GBX 227 ($2.82). abrdn Asian Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 224 ($2.78), with a volume of 206,877 shares trading hands.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 222.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 217.96. The stock has a market cap of £346.36 million, a PE ratio of 792.86 and a beta of 0.70.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.78 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from abrdn Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile

In other abrdn Asian Income Fund news, insider Ian Cadby bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £17,840 ($22,131.25). Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Targeting the income and growth potential of Asia’s most compelling and sustainable companies.

