7,000 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Acquired by Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC

Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,621,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $40.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $44.22.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.