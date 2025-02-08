320,331 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 320,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,889,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Conagra Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.28. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90.
Conagra Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 137.26%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
