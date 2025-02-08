25,712 Shares in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,712 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CSG Systems International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,065,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,457,000 after buying an additional 88,216 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth about $840,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 119,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 64,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the third quarter worth about $866,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $65.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.77%. Equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSG Systems International from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.17.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

